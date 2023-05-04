Unsung Heroes: Anesthetists’ role is often overlooked

Despite their very critical role in health care services, Anaesthetic officers have remained the unsung heroes in the country's care sector. According to the Association of Anesthetic officers of Uganda, the country has about 70 of these specialists providing care, with more than 75% of them working in the capital, Kampala. NTV spoke to Pauline Agwang, a former midwife, who opted to join this critical specialty and now works at Kiruddu National referral Hospital.