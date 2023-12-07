UNSOLVED MURDERS: Suspect said to have killed girlfriend in august

Gender-based violence is an everyday threat for Ugandan women and girls. According to a 2021 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 56% of married women aged 15-49 reported having suffered physical and/or sexual violence by a husband. Last year, a total of 17,698 cases of domestic violence were reported to the police, compared to 17,533 cases reported in 2021. A total of 301 cases of murder as a result of domestic violence were reported to the police in 2022, of whom 114 were male adults, 134 were female adults, 30 were male juveniles, and 13 were female juveniles. Gillian Nantume brings us this story of a love gone sour in Luwafu Parish, Makindye Division.