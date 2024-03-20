Unsafe buildings put students at risk at Kitebi Secondary School

KAMPALA, Uganda - Following whistleblower reports of unsafe structures at Kitebi Secondary School, the National Building Review Board (NBRB) conducted an inspectionof Kitebi Secondary School on February 22nd, 2024.

Their findings were alarming: two buildings, the Kamulegeya Block and the Covid Block, had cracked ceilings on the verge of collapse, held together only by eucalyptus poles.

According to the NBRB spokesperson, Herbert Zziwa, these buildings were constructed without a plan and without qualified professionals.

Perhaps most concerning, the buildings were at full capacity with no accommodations for disabled students. An additional temporary shed was also being built without a permit.





The NBRB communicated their concerns to the school headteacher and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) building committee chairperson, urging them to prioritize safety and compliance.

Their recommendations included demolition or remedial action for the Kamulegeya and Covid Blocks, a halt to construction on the shed, and the immediate evacuation of students from the unsafe buildings.

A follow-up visit by journalists revealed that no action had been taken. The classrooms remained full, with students' belongings still hanging from the precarious eucalyptus poles. The school headteacher, Mr. Muhammed Kamulegeya, declined to comment.

With KCCA's inaction putting students' lives at risk, the question remains: what will the NBRB do next?