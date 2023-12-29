UNRA retrieving old railway structures for ferry services at Lake Victoria

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is working to recover old railway steel structures at Lake Victoria in Nakiwogo, Entebbe, to facilitate ferry services. UNRA reports that during the 1970s when a ferry from Tanzania used to dock at the site to collect cotton and coffee from greater Masaka, tons of metal bars were deposited at the landing site. UNRA aims to reactivate the ferry landing for improved transportation services.