UNRA raises UGX 75 billion from Entebbe expressway road toll

Motorists have raised 75 billion shillings in fees for using the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway on behalf of the Uganda National Roads Authority. The collections were managed by contractor Egis. The increase in the number of vehicles using the toll, from 18,000 cars to the current 25,000, is attributed to the collections. Road users pay between 3,000 shillings and 18,000 shillings to use the expressway. However, as RAYMOND TAMALE reports, Uganda is actually expected to pay for the construction of the road at a rate of 95 billion per year over 13 years.