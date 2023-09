UNRA performance report :254km of roads constructed in 2022/23

Uganda National Roads Authority UNRA plans to construct a permanent bridge over the Katonga river situated along the Kampala - Masaka highway in Mpigi district. UNRA has projected that it will be ready in two years. UNRA Executive Director Allen Kagina spoke during the release of the financial performance report for FY 2022/2023 in Kampala.