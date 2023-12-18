UNRA gives assurances on the safety of Ssembabule-Maddu road after Katonga River burst banks

The Uganda National Roads Authority has assured road users of the safety of the Ssembabule-Maddu road, following heavy rains that pounded the area, driving mounds of papyrus reeds onto the bridge. According to UNRA spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa they have put up sufficient equipment to control the flow of papyrus reeds onto the bridge. The development yesterday caused flooding, which briefly affected the flow of transport in the area.