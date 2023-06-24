UNRA explains why Rubanda road is still incomplete

The Principal Assistant Secretary of Rubanda district Elly Mucunguzi has expressed concern about delays in repairing the section of the Kabale - Kisoro road at Hamurwa, that collapsed last month, due to the heavy rains. This after interventions by the Uganda National Roads Authority to repair this road stalled as soon as they had started, leaving many wondering what had happened. JUMA KIRYA has been speaking to Uganda National Roads Authority about what happened.