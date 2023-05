UNRA commissions vessel for Entebbe-Bukakata transport amid highway collapse

The Uganda National Roads Authority has commissioned a vessel to take passengers and cargo from Nakiwogo in Entebbe to Bukakata after the Masaka-Kampala highway collapsed at Katonga Bridge last week. The vessel finally started its first voyage from Nakiwogo, prompting sheer excitement from those who used it, with calls for it not to be permanent.