UNRA admits concern as weather leads to damage

Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director, Allen Kagina, has acknowledged that the persistent heavy rains have hampered their capacity to maintain infrastructure. She made this statement while leading a technical team to assess the damage to the Kafu Bridge. This situation arises from days of intense rainfall, causing the Kafu River to overflow and flood the bridge, thereby disrupting traffic on Monday. Despite these challenges, Kagina assured the public that the authority would initiate repairs once they assess the full extent of the damage after the water subsides