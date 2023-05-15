Unpaid Shs3tn gov’t debt could worsen economic situation

The Bank of Uganda has warned of dire inflationary pressure on the economy if the Central Government does not repay the three trillion shillings it owes. The acting Governor Bank of Uganda Michael Atingi-ego, says the Government is yet to fulfil an agreement to start repayment this financial year. Members of Parliament's Budget Committee raised concern that the Central Bank was engaged in illegal lending to Government leading up to the huge liability.