UNEB urges schools to ensure timely preparation for UCE exams

Officials from the Uganda National Examinations Board have urged school administrators to ensure that candidates are prepared to take their final exams this year. According to Dan Odong, the Executive Secretary of UNEB, while the board is willing to review cases of candidates arriving late for their exams, it will not become a routine to accept late arrivals. The final exams for S.4 candidates are set to begin next Monday.