UNEB: Schools must allow unpaid students to take exams

As schools prepare for Uganda National Examinations that start mid-this month, the Uganda National Examinations Board has asked school managers to desist from stopping candidates who have not cleared school fees from writing their final papers. Jennifer Kalule, the spokesperson of the examinations body says they have put up measures to stop examination malpractices. She was at Mt Vernon High School, Maya, Wakiso District.