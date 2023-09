UNEB releases 2023 exams timetable

The Uganda National Examinations Board has released this year’s final examinations that will run from October and December. The examinations will start on Friday, October 13th with the briefing of UCE candidates. More than 1.2 million candidates have been registered for all three levels of the final examinations.UNEB registered an increase in the number of candidates who registered to sit for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.