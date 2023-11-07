UNEB considers barring school fees’ defaulters from selection process

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is considering preventing students who haven't paid their school fees from participating in the national selection exercise. UNEB observed that although exam results are initially withheld from these candidates, they are still being placed in new schools despite outstanding dues to their previous institutions. School administrators have voiced their concerns, stating that UNEB and the Ministry of Education have left them vulnerable to parents exploiting government policies to avoid their financial obligations.