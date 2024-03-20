UNDP's Human Development Report: Uganda ranks second in East Africa

By Sudhir Byaruhanga More by this Author

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) presented its latest Human Development Report for 2023/24 at Makerere University today. The report highlights Uganda's significant strides in improving the well-being of its citizens, positioning it as the second-highest performer in the East African region, trailing only behind Kenya.



Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja, the guest of honor at the event, reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing service delivery, underscoring its dedication to national development.

However, questions have arisen regarding the criteria used by UNDP to elevate Uganda's ranking, particularly in light of the country's ongoing challenges with corruption.



Despite these concerns, the report points out specific areas where Uganda must direct its improvement efforts to sustain progress.



The UNDP Human Development Report takes a holistic approach, assessing countries based on various human development metrics rather than just income per capita. Uganda's placement in the 159th position out of 193 countries reflects this comprehensive evaluation.