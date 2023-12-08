UNDP recognizes companies for gender equality in employment

The United Nations Development Programme, in collaboration with the gender ministry, is now acknowledging private companies meeting the country’s gender employment quota. Through the Gender Equality Seal Programme, UNDP and the government aim to encourage investment in systems that integrate gender equality into workplaces and business strategies. UNDP Resident Representative Elsie Attafua highlights that the initiative will expedite development interventions for promoting women's equality and empowerment in business strategies and operations