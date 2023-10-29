Understanding risks of online transactions and Eesuring online banking security

Did you know that giving your ATM card to someone during any transaction, exposes you to fraudsters? Experts warn that with the increasing cyber frauds in banks, digital banking users must never allow anyone to access their ATM details which fraudsters use to do online shopping or even sell the same card under the dark web. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, most online frauds are always a result of individual errors like installing malicious apps on the phone or computer through which cyber criminals access your login passwords.