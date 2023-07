Unclaimed bodies from Lhubiriha School attack await decent burial decision

Kasese district authorities are stuck with four bodies from the tragic attack on Lhubiriha secondary school last month. They were burnt beyond recognition and are unclaimed after their DNA samples failed to match with anyone. In an interview with NTV, the Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi said a security meeting will decide on a decent burial for the four.