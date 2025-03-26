Uncertainty over Umeme buyout as government considers Auditor General’s report

There have been differing figures, none of which are exact, regarding the ongoing Umeme buyout. The Electricity Regulatory Authority, which oversees Umeme's capital investments and their recovery—factored into the tariff for the last 20 years—has played a key role, but the government is opting to consider the Auditor General’s report. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Dr. Frank Ssebowa, the former CEO of ERA, to shed more light on what should have been done in the Umeme buyout.