Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Father accused of killing own children dies in hospital
  • 2 National Exploit opportunities around you: FSME boss tells youth
  • 3 National Heavy rains devastate Kalungu, 30 injured, property destroyed
  • 4 National Speaker Among adjourns House as ministers make no show in plenary
  • 5 National EC yet to get money for LC elections  