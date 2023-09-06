Uncertain future for Khat dealers in Kisenyi amidst regulation

Parliament has passed the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill 2023, which now allows the regulated farming and use of marijuana, strictly for medical use. It also sets harsh penalties for a multitude of offenses related to substance abuse. Attempts by some legislators to have khat excluded from the prohibited drugs failed as parliament passed the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Bill. This has left several dealers and distributors in a state of uncertainty. As BENJAMIN JUMBE reports, some areas where Khat is widely sold in Kampala will start to feel the pain.