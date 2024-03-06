UNBS says it lacks manpower to follow up on implementation of Alcohol law

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has said it does not have the capacity to implement the Alcoholic Drinks Control law if it comes into force because issues of manpower may hinder their ability to follow up. The bill is currently being scrutinized by a select committee comprising members of the trade and health committees of Parliament. Among other things, the Bill seeks to regulate the amount of alcohol consumed by an individual which UNBS says they cannot determine but can check the alcoholic content of a given brand. The committee also met members of the Uganda Export Promotions Board who say the Bill, if passed, will affect the exportation of alcohol.