UNBS: Most maize flour returned from South Sudan is safe

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has announced that most of the maize flour found on trucks which this week returned from South Sudan is still viable, following lab tests on the consignments on the 26 trucks. However, not all the consignments were free of aflatoxins, weeks after the trucks were first impounded. The revelation follows samples collected from 26 trucks carrying maize grain, maize flour, dry beans, sorghum grain, cassava flour and finger millet grains.