UNBS Executive Director admits to paying shs100m to keep his job

The Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards David Livingstone Ebiru has told Members of Parliament he offered a 100 million shillings bribe to his supervisors to retain the job. He says the bribe was given to members of the National Standards Council, that oversees all operations of the standards body.However, members of the Standards Council denied Ebiru's revelation before MPs on the committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterpri