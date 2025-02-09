UNATU donates equipment for sanitary pads in schools

The Uganda National Teacher’s Union (UNATU) has supported over 48 secondary schools in the Tooro and Teso sub-regions with equipment to make reusable sanitary pads to help the girl child stay in school. While handing over the equipment at Kyenjojo Secondary School, UNATU Secretary General Filbert Baguma said that each school would receive two sewing machines. He added that this initiative, which supports girls with sanitary pads and scholastic materials, is being funded by Global Affairs Canada under the SIMAMENI project. The project aims to limit the dropout of girls from schools.