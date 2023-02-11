UNATU calls for uniform pay for all teachers

The Teachers’ body UNATU has warned the government over its delayed salary increment for teachers of humanitarian. According to the organ’s General Secretary Filbert Baguma, this delayed increment in pay is further widening the gap between arts and science teachers which will consequently affect their delivery of services. Ever since the increment of salaries for science teachers in June last year, Arts teachers have remained vocal over the government's failure to also consider them.