UN officials say Kyangwali refugees need more support

Kyangwali Refugee Camp in Kikuube District is battling with a high influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo as a result of attacks by M23 rebels in Bukavu. According to officials from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, since January this year, they have received 1,143 households representing 2563 individuals and on a daily basis they are receiving more than 400 refugees from Congo.