UN donates laptops to aviation and Entebbe police

Aviation Police and Entebbe Police Station have received laptop computers to enhance the force's ability to profile crimes and maintain digital policing records. The equipment was donated by the United Nations Regional Services Centre in Entebbe. According to the director of the UN Regional Service Centre, Paulin Djomo, the support will also enable police to carry out crime analysis. The center has also donated 10 laptop computers to nine schools in Entebbe.