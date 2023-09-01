Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Africa Climate Summit: Mixed reactions ahead of Nairobi gathering
  • 2 National Lake Victoria boat accident: City mortuary stuck with one body
  • 3 National Beans, maize flour stolen from Ntungamo District store
  • 4 National Five nominated for Hoima LCV by-election
  • 5 National Masaka locals protest over city sculptures