UN agency wants women to get special financial attention

UN Women has joined forces with the CEO Summit Uganda as part of the Global Women Empowerment Principles implemented by UN Women. This collaboration aims to engage the private sector in supporting gender equality. The primary goal of the Global Women Empowerment Principles is to advance gender equality across the workplace, marketplace, and community. Among the seven principles of this initiative, key objectives include promoting high-level political leadership, fair treatment of all women and men in the workplace, ensuring employee health, well-being, and safety, facilitating education and training for career advancement, fostering enterprise development, improving supply chain and marketing practices, and promoting community initiatives and advocacy.