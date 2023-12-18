UMSC rejects Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo’s election

One day after he was appointed as interim mufti, to replace Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo outlined his strategy at the helm of Muslim leadership. According to Ssemambo, his appointment was legal, and expects his former boss, to pave the way for him to assume office. However, the Secretary General of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has dismissed Sheikh Ssemambo’s appointment as falling short of the prescribed laws of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.