UMEME optimistic about Govt buyout completion

Electricity supplier Umeme Ltd is optimistic that the government will complete its buyout of the firm by the March 31, 2025 deadline. Last week, Parliament cleared the government to borrow 700 billion shillings for the buyout to avert the risk of paying a heavy penalty for failure to honor the concession agreement. The Head of Communications at Umeme, Peter Kaujju, told Jackson Onyango that the firm will continue to invest in electricity supply until the last day.