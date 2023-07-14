ULS: Police must prosecute officers who violate human rights

Moving on, the Uganda Law Society is calling on the police force to prosecute all their officers involved in human rights abuses. Launching the second quarter Rule of Law Report, Society president Bernard Oundo cited several officers, who were involved in the brutal raid of Sheikh Yunus Kamoga’s home. The report shows there is increased violation of freedom of assembly. However, the police says that they are willing to work with various entities to ensure law and order as well as upholding the human rights.