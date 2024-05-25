UHRC tasks government to spend more to improve road situation

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has asked the finance ministry and Kampala Capital City Authority to ensure sufficient funding to improve roads in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono. This is one of the recommendations contained in the commission’s 26th Status of Human Rights Report 2023, presented to parliament with concerns over the poor state of roads in urban areas. The commission says poor infrastructure hurts the production of goods and services, which affects the cost of living and living conditions.