UHRC report reveals majority of NUP supporters were arrested

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has questioned the credibility of reports of alleged kidnap of National Unity Platform supporters across the country.This was after investigations by the Commission into the disappearances of over 30 party supporters revealed that majority of the missing supporters had been arrested in presented before courts of law for committing various crimes. NUP's Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya lodged a complaint to the Commission which triggered the probe. NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has welcomed the report noting that it’s a clear admission by government that NUP supporters are indeed by kidnapped by security forces.