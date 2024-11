UGX1 billion milk bank project launched at Mulago

Mulago Women and Neonatal Specialized hospital has embarked on 1 billion shillings project that will see the facility establish a breast milk bank for babies born prematurely. Prematures consist at least half of all admissions in the neonatal unit requiring critical care but more importantly breast milk for survival. The launch comes days towards the annual commemoration of the World Prematurity Day on the 17th of November.