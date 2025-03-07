Ugandans welcome idea of renaming Kampala streets

Ugandans have warmly embraced the idea of renaming streets in Kampala to reflect their own culture and identity, as part of ongoing decolonization efforts. Earlier this week, the High Court ruled in favor of renaming streets, roads, and landmarks in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, that currently honor British colonial figures. The ruling marks a significant step in Uganda's continued decolonization process. We reached out to Ugandans to gather their thoughts on this decision, and here’s our full report.