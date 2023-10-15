Ugandans urged to reduce need for labour expatriates

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has encouraged Ugandans working for foreign investors to demonstrate a capability in handling complex tasks, thereby instilling confidence in employers regarding the competence of the Ugandan labor force. Opondo articulated that achieving this would potentially mitigate the necessity for expatriates within the country. This appeal was made by Opondo while he represented the State Minister for Investment at the 10th-anniversary event of Double Q Limited in Kampala - a company recognized for manufacturing Sinotrucks and other heavy-duty vehicles within the nation.