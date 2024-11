Ugandans urged to improve product quality

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives has urged Ugandans to enhance the quality of their products and services to compete effectively in the global market. According to the State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Gen. Wilson Mbadi, a United Nations report on procurement has ranked Uganda 32nd, with supplies to the UN Secretariat totaling only $30.79 million from 7,025 registered suppliers in the local market.