Ugandans in America support, look out for each other

During the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York, which our reporter Jjingo Francis attended, he also participated in a diaspora conference in Dallas, Texas. There, he reunited with his mentor, Samuel Muwanguzi, 23 years after their first meeting. Muwanguzi, who left Uganda in the year 2000, became blind after undergoing several surgeries on his eyes in the US.