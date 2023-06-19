Ugandans in America celebrate martyrs’ day

Father Leo Tinkatumire from the Archdiocese of Mbarara, has urged Ugandans in the diaspora to invest back home and also never to lose their faith in God. His call came during Sunday Mass at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Los Angeles California. Father Leo Tinkatumire also talked about how important the Uganda Martyr's Relics that were brought to California have a lot of meaning to the Catholic Faith. As Maurice Ochol reports, several Ugandans who attended the church service expressed their thoughts regarding the importance of celebrating the Uganda Martyrs with the relics in the same church.