Ugandan students win six gold medals at World Global Challenge in Singapore

A team of Ugandan secondary school students that represented the country in the World Global Challenge in Singapore have returned with six gold medals they won in various competitions. The learners participated in Robotics, Science and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The learners among others, innovated an automated sanitary pad-making machine. The competition attracted 191 schools across the world. The five learners were from, Mengo Senior School, Seeta High High School, Bugema Adventist SSS and St Joseph Nagalama SSS.