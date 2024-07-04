Ugandan Prime Minister urges Sudanese women leaders to foster long-lasting impact

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has called on Sudanese women leaders to create political, social, and economic impacts that will endure beyond their lifetimes to aid in rebuilding peace in Sudan. Nabbanja emphasized the importance of investing more resources in education, health, and security sectors to ensure that all citizens can thrive in their communities.

She made these remarks during a Sudanese women's dialogue conference held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.