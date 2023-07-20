Ugandan learners in Kenyan schools stay home

Close to 500 Ugandan day-school learners who study in Busia town, in Busia, Kenya, are back home after their schools were abruptly closed due to the three-day Maandamano protests by the Azimio la Umoja coalition. The learners have been told to stay home until next week. Schools in Kenya are due to start the end of term of examinations. Meanwhile, the security situation in Busia Kenya is calm but tense. Long queues of trucks are beginning to pile up on the Uganda side of the border as many trucks have not been able to cross.