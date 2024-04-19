Ugandan job seekers warned of online scams

The internet age is now a part of our lives, and the travel job market has become increasingly saturated with scams. Scammers use all sorts of tricks, from fake job postings to attractive travel visa information, and they are strenuous to spot. However, the majority of Ugandan job seekers fall for these scams, resulting in lost time, money, and personal information. NTV spoke to a travel consultant on the tricks they use and an IT specialist on how to identify online scammers targeting job seekers.