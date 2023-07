Ugandan innovator wins continental award

Ugandan innovator Anatoli Kirigwajjo is the winner of the Royal Academy of Engineering 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, which he won jointly with a South African biomedical engineer. Kirigwajjo won with YUNGA, a local digital security network that connects neighbors to each other and police, through a physical device, smartphone app, or SMS, providing security at low cost. NTV recently aired a story about Kirigwajjo's innovation.