Ugandan day-school learners return home amid Maandamano protests in Kenya

Close to 500 Ugandan day-school learners who study in Busia town, in Busia County, Kenya, are back home after their schools were abruptly closed due to the three-day Maandamano protests by the Azimio la Umoja coalition. The learners have been told to stay home until next week. Schools in Kenya are due to start end of the term of examinations. Meanwhile, the security situation in Busia Kenya is calm but tense. Long queues of trucks are beginning to pile up on the Uganda side of the border as many trucks have not been able to cross.