Ugandan businesses urged to leverage Canton Fair for trade opportunities

The Uganda Consul General in Guangzhou, China, Ambassador Judyth Nsababera, is encouraging Ugandan businesses and traders looking to expand their import ventures to engage with financial institutions, collaborate with Chinese manufacturers, and secure favorable deals on bulk purchases. She urged Ugandan businesses to take advantage of this year’s Canton Fair, also known as the China Import and Export Fair, a global exhibition organized by the China Chamber of Commerce. Ambassador Nsababera emphasized that Uganda has been allocated a large pavilion to showcase export-ready products and facilitate business-to-business meetings.