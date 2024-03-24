Uganda Wildlife Authority translocates 226 Kobs to Ajai Reserve

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has translocated 226 kobs from Kabwoya Game Reserve in Kikuube District to Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Madi Okollo District in West Nile. They were received last evening by the Uganda Wildlife Authority Executive Director, Sam Mwandha, district leaders from Madi Okollo, and locals in Ogoko Sub-County. The Executive Director, Mwandha, says the translocation is part of efforts to revive tourism in Ajai Wildlife Reserve and diversify the kob population and other species.