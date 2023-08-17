Uganda Wildlife Authority launches innovative plan for mountain gorilla protection

The My Gorilla Family App initiative launched by the Minister of Science Innovation and Technology Monica Musenero seeks to leverage technology to create sustainable sources of non-trekking revenues to fund conservation activities in gorilla parks. The conservationists believe this new initiative will not only diversify funding options for Gorilla Conservation in the country , but will go along way in marketing Uganda which is home to more than half of the World’s Gorilla population.