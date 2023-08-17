Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National House sticks with Ssemujju, turns down Mafabi again
  • 2 National Over 500 ADF rebels killed since start of Operation Shujaa
  • 3 National VIDEO: Busia govt school faces teacher shortage
  • 4 National Buchicha Primary School faces urgent facilities crisis, seeks govt aid
  • 5 National New Bill to deal with quack engineers