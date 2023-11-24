Uganda to push for better climate financing at COP28

Uganda is pushing for a comprehensive transformation of climate finance as countries around the world prepare for the 28th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change conference of parties (COP28). The conference, scheduled to take place from 30th November to 12th December 2023, is to be held at the Expo City Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Uganda’s delegation to be headed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. State Minister of Water Sam Cheptoris says they need to ensure that developing nations have access to affordable and available climate finance to drive a just transition.